Mayor Elicker, New Haven leaders call out white supremacy, systemic racism following violent riots at US Capitol

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayor Justin Elicker and spiritual and community leaders of New Haven gathered Wednesday night following the violent protests in Washington D.C. at Capitol Hill to call out “what’s wrong and the right way forward.”

Mayor Elicker said watching the violence unfold he was angered and saddened “when a large group of anarchists violently took over our capitol building.”

He went on to say he was disheartened seeing the hypocrisy of the violence today and the orders of President Donal Trump who ordered the military to keep the peace at Black Lives Matter protests but not for Wednesday’s riot populated by overwhelmingly white participants.

“This is the definition of white supremacy and we have got to call this out as a nation,” Mayor Elicker said. “We see in our president and those who support our president…supporting systemic racism. It’s time for it to stop…This is a very dark day in this city”

He called on republicans to call that out and say that it is wrong.

“New Haven is a place where we protest peacefully and respect the rule of law,” the mayor concluded.

