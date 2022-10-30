NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A person died Sunday while involved in a drag racing incident in New Haven, according to Mayor Justin Elicker.

Elicker said the incident happened around 2 a.m. in front of the Mobil gas station on Sargent Drive.

“It appears there were multiple cars that were drag racing, and the cars either lost control or veered off the straight-away. There were several cars going the opposite direction slowly on the side of the road, these racing cars crashed into the other cars. It appears one of the individuals that was racing was the one that died, said Elicker.

The Mayor said there were others involved that suffered serious injuries.

News 8 has reached out to New Haven Police for further details, and will update the story once they have responded.