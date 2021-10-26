Mayor Elicker plan Town Hall events, designing new crisis response team in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Mayor Justin Elicker announced three Town Hall events to inform the New Haven community of the design and implementation of the New Haven Community Crisis Response Team.

The purpose of the response team is to help de-escalate, reduce harm, and provide rapid access to social services during moments of distress.

The next event is Tuesday, Oct. 26. It will be virtual and start at 6 p.m.

“We are rethinking what public safety means in New Haven and the creation of the Community Crisis Response Team is an important component of our efforts. It is so important that we have input from the entire community to ensure that this new response team is effective and meets the needs of the residents it is intended to serve,” Mayor Elicker said.

This alternative team will respond to 911 and non-emergency calls to address diverse issues that do not require a law enforcement presence. Mayor Elicker is encouraging everyone in the community to attend.

These events are being sponsored by the City of New Haven and organized by the Connecticut Mental Health Center through its Program from Recovery and Community health.

The last Town Hall event will be in-person on Thursday, Oct. 28. The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m.

“Please take some time to participate in any way you can. It is so important that we hear from you,” said Mayor Elicker.

You can register for the events online at ccrt.newhavenct.gov, call/text at 475-212-2510, or email at ccrt@newhavenct.gov. If you are unable to attend the events, you can leave comments and feedback on the website.