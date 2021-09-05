Mayor Elicker reflects on gun violence prevention programs in New Haven in wake of latest fatal shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayor Justin Elicker is touting new gun violence prevention programs in the Elm City. This comes after reports of the latest fatal shooting over the weekend.

According to the mayor, between 5-6 a.m. Sunday, New Haven Police responded to reports of gunfire on Chamberlain Street between Fairmont Avenue and Kendall Street. A gunshot victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The mayor was on the scene Sunday morning and said, “Following shootings, I talk with neighbors and I see and hear the pain and anguish this brings to our community.”

RELATED: New Haven Police continue efforts to combat gun violence

In the wake of this incident, the mayor says the city in partnership with police is taking steps to combat the uptick in gun violence in the city.

“Gun violence is ripping neighborhoods apart – not just here in New Haven, but throughout the country,” said Mayor Justin Elicker. “Locally we’re implementing evidence-based interventions – more police walking and bicycle beats, enhanced youth programming, more street outreach workers, and wrap-around services for folks re-entering our community. And recently we announced plans to create a city department – the Office of Violence Prevention.”

RELATED: Gov. Lamont signs bill aimed at reducing gun violence in CT

Mayor Elicker’s office reports, “According to recent reporting by CNN, an average of 200 people are killed and 472 are injured by guns each weekend in the United States, not including suicides. According to gunviolencearchive.org 2020 was one of the deadliest years in the past two decades – and 2021 is a pace to be as well.”

Elicker also called on leadership at the national level to “implement common-sense gun safety laws…Until Congress acts to reform our gun laws, the flow of guns isn’t going to stop.”