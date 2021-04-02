Mayor Elicker, Sen. Blumenthal, Rep. DeLauro to kickoff Red Cross door knocking event in New Haven

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, and U.S. Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro are kicking off a COVID-19 vaccination awareness door knocking event Saturday morning.

The City is partnering with the American Red Cross to get out the word on vaccinations in New Haven.

Health Director Maritza Bond, Emergency Operations Director Rick Fontana, and the New Haven Fire Department, along with members of the American Red Cross and the New Haven Health Department will be in the Hill neighborhood starting Saturday at 9 a.m.

The group will have turf packets, and vaccination information. The volunteers will also be promoting the upcoming FEMA Mobile Vaccination Unit on the New Haven Green next Thursday and Friday from 11 AM to 6 PM.

Red Cross volunteers have canvassing neighborhoods in different Connecticut cities to share information and education about the vaccine. All the work is outdoors, socially distanced and following COVID-19 safety guidelines.