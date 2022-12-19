NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to be felt in classrooms across the nation, as children struggle to keep up with their learning.

But in New Haven, a new plan is expected to be rolled out in order to address academic concerns.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker is expected to propose a citywide literacy and math initiative on Monday afternoon.

Students felt the effects of the pandemic when classroom time became limited, on top of social and academic isolation.

In local school districts, only 16.7% of New Haven third graders met or exceeded state proficiency standards in English Language Arts. That’s compared to nearly 46.7% statewide. And in math, only 13.3% of third graders met or exceeded state proficiency standards, compared to 47.4% statewide.

To address this challenge, Elicker, representatives from New Haven Public Schools, and non-profit education leaders, will propose a $3 million learning initiative.

The goal is to partner with expert organizations to create a robust program that would involve trained staff, volunteers, and students. However, the program would be subject to approval by the Board of Alders.

