NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayor Justin Elicker is setting his sights on reducing the number of violent crimes in the Elm City.

To do this, Elicker is expected to announce the city’s first Coordinator of the Office of Violence Prevention on Friday morning.

The new position will be charged with advancing and coordinating evidence-based programming. The goal would be to rescue community violence in New Haven through public health and social services initiatives.

Prevention, intervention, and aftercare support are some areas of concern.

Friday’s announcement comes as one group is already working to change the lives of children to stop the violence. Youth Connect is a school-based intervention program that targets “at-risk” students and puts them on a path to a good life.

The program is broken down into a variety of categories ranging from poor school behavior, school attendance, gang affiliation, and court involvement. Students can be referred by police, their schools, or even their parents.

Organizers say it all starts with a question: what can be done to help you get back on track?

Some of the answers include employment help, mentor support, tutoring, gang intervention,

and mental health treatment.

“Let young people know there is support, there is a network of people that care, and actually want to see them safe, alive, and out of jail,” said Ronald Huggins, the Youth Services Bureau manager for Youth Connect. “There’s a small number of people engaged in a large amount of the activity going on so if we can get to that nucleus and people who have the influence we could potentially change that behavior overall.”

Meanwhile, Elicker’s announcement is expected at 10:30 a.m. News 8 will be covering the event.