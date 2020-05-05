Mayor Elicker to visit 2 New Haven sites giving away free masks

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker is set to visit two mask distribution sites in the Elm City on Tuesday, where free masks are being given out.

Two different facemask giveaways are happening in New Haven Tuesday. The one taking place at New Haven’s fire academy is just for businesses. The second is on the other side of town at the corner of Division Street and Winchester Avenue, and that is for everyone.

The whole idea here is that masks are important and they are going to be necessary for a while.

You know the drill. You go to the grocery store, you wear a mask. You go to the drug store, you wear a mask. You pick up takeout from a restaurant, you wear a mask. Two weeks from tomorrow, certain businesses re-open, but when you do go to get a haircut, you’ll have to wear a mask. Might I recommend one that loops behind your ears instead of tying behind your head.

Well, some people have written to us asking, “Where can I get masks? They’re not in any stores.” That is what today is all about.

Over at Winchester and Division in New Have, the first 10,000 people who walk up or drive up with each get five masks. That’s thanks to the Masks For Heroes collaboration, and it goes from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.

The city, state, and the Connecticut Business and Industry Association are teaming up for a mask giveaway to businesses at New Haven’s fire academy. That’s from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., and it will be done drive-through style. You don’t even have to get out of your car.

When it comes to reusable masks, experts recommend a thick material and to make sure the mask fits tightly around your nose and mouth, and wash it frequently.