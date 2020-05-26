Mayor Elicker warns the pandemic is not over as New Haven loses 100th resident to COVID-19

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A grim milestone in New Haven; Mayor Justin Elicker announced the city’s 100th COVID-19-related death over the weekend.

Mayor Elicker appeared on CNN Monday morning to remind everyone on this Memorial Day the importance of being responsible about social distancing.

“By and large,” Elicker said, “New Haven residents have been really good at following the social distancing guidelines. A lot of people are feeling couped up and I think a lot of people are feeling frustrated. At the same time, I worry that people have a false sense of security, that they feel that we are beyond this. We are not out of the woods.”

At Lighthouse Point Park over the weekend, the city reduced the number of cars allowed into one-third of normal capacity to adhere to social distancing protocols, plus picnic benches have been temporarily taken away, and barbequing is temporarily not allowed.