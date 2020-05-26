 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 8pm

Mayor Elicker warns the pandemic is not over as New Haven loses 100th resident to COVID-19

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A grim milestone in New Haven; Mayor Justin Elicker announced the city’s 100th COVID-19-related death over the weekend.

Mayor Elicker appeared on CNN Monday morning to remind everyone on this Memorial Day the importance of being responsible about social distancing.

“By and large,” Elicker said, “New Haven residents have been really good at following the social distancing guidelines. A lot of people are feeling couped up and I think a lot of people are feeling frustrated. At the same time, I worry that people have a false sense of security, that they feel that we are beyond this. We are not out of the woods.”

At Lighthouse Point Park over the weekend, the city reduced the number of cars allowed into one-third of normal capacity to adhere to social distancing protocols, plus picnic benches have been temporarily taken away, and barbequing is temporarily not allowed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

How has Memorial Day and social distancing affected restaurants in CT?

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "How has Memorial Day and social distancing affected restaurants in CT?"

Mayor Elicker warns that pandemic is not over as New Haven loses 100th resident to COVID-19

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Elicker warns that pandemic is not over as New Haven loses 100th resident to COVID-19"

Hamden residents jam out to surprise Caribbean Vibe band visit

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamden residents jam out to surprise Caribbean Vibe band visit"

Wallingford EMT reunited with family after battle with coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Wallingford EMT reunited with family after battle with coronavirus"

Waterbury nursing home mourns loss of beloved worker

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury nursing home mourns loss of beloved worker"

Man shot in head at restaurant drive-thru in New Haven, police say

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man shot in head at restaurant drive-thru in New Haven, police say"
More New Haven

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss