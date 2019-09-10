Mayor Harp, challenger Elicker face off in New Haven primaries

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The mayoral primaries are being held in several cities and towns across the state, with one of the biggest races happening in New Haven.

Mayor Toni Harp is seeking a fourth term in office. Justin Elicker is challenging her, hoping to be the democratic candidate for mayor.

News 8’s George Colli is at Hillhouse High School in New Haven in the video above, where Mayor Toni Harp was expected to vote.

News 8’s Samaia Hernandez is at another polling place in the Elm City, Robinson Magnet School, where she spoke with Harp’s challenger Justin Elicker in the video below.