Mayor Harp honored for her service to New Haven, says she'll be on the ballot in November

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayor Toni Harp was honored for her work, legacy, and commitment to the city in a celebration Wednesday night. She says she wants voters to know that she will continue to serve and commit to New Haven if she gets the support in November’s general mayoral election.

“If you want me to be your mayor, you have to vote for me. I’ve done my job; I’ve done it for 30 years. And if you want a change, then you know you will decide. It’s really up to the people of New Haven.”

New Haven Mayor Toni Harp

Harp also claimed Justin Elicker’s campaign constantly spread misinformation about her during the democratic primary for mayor.

News 8 is reaching out to the Elicker campaign for a response.

