NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Mayor Justin Elicker and members of the New Haven Police Department are looking to recruit city residents to consider becoming police officers.

On Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., Elicker and other city officials will be canvassing in the Dixwell and Newhallville neighborhoods to encourage local residents to consider applying to become New Haven Police officers.

The upcoming application period is set to open on August 1.

The canvass on Wednesday will be the third community canvass in advance of the application period.

