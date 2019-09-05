Mayor of Wolcott speaks out about school district computers being hacked

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — Wolcott Mayor Thomas Dunn is speaking out about the hacking that has been plaguing Wolcott Public School computers.

A hack at the end of the last school year in June ended up crippling computers and files, not allowing teachers access to lesson plans on computers.

Then, on Wednesday, a school district worker noticed something wrong — possibly some malware, and the district decided to shutdown the computers to avoid more viruses getting in.

Hackers have demanded a ransom. The town or school district has not paid it. Federal, state, and local police are investigating. School is in but the computer system is not 100 percent back up and running.

