Mayor Toni Harp jumps back into New Haven Mayoral Race

New Haven

by: LaSalle Blanks, News8 Reporter, Jon Rosen

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — New Haven mayor Toni Harp announced Thursday evening she is back in the mayoral race, running under a different party.

“I am going forward and I’m in it to win it,” said Harp.

“Over 7,000 Democrats in New Haven voted for our campaign and just a little over 5,000 votes for Mayor Harp. That was a strong message that Democrats think that it’s time for change in New Haven,” said Justin Elicker.

Mayor Harp and Justin Elicker are facing off again. The Mayor told News 8 on Friday that she intends to fight to stay in City Hall but with a new party label in the November general election.

“I’m actually running on the Working Families Party on the ballot but I am a Working Families Democrat,” said Harp.

It is a new tune for Harp, who, after the primary loss, temporarily suspended her campaign.

News 8 caught up with Elicker at his campaign headquarters on Whalley Avenue who was planning a rally for Sunday.

“Whether or not anyone runs in the general election is their decision but what’s important is that there’s clarity in this election and this vasilating back and forth confuses a lot of people,” said Elicker.

Mayor Harp appeared at an event at Southern Connecticut State University and told News 8 that she was disheartened by her primary loss.

“It’s always difficult when you lose a race, but what what I’ve learned is that people appreciate the work that I’ve done here in New Haven and they want to see it going forward,” said Harp.

She says that encouragement helped her to decide to remain in the race.

Elicker, who lost to Harp before in 2013 sees this as “his” time, no matter what party label the mayor chooses.

“There’s so much more that City Hall can do to help support people that are really struggling to get by and that’s what I’m going to focus on as mayor,” said Elicker.

WEB EXTRA: The Capitol Report team discusses New Haven Mayor Toni Harp’s plan to “unsuspend” her campaign for re-election.

