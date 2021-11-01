Mayoral race heating up in West Haven amid scandal in the city

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Voters are getting ready to cast their ballots tomorrow in West Haven where a corruption scandal recently rocked City Hall.

Former State Representative Michael DiMassa is not on the ballot tomorrow but he and his alleged crimes have certainly had an impact on tomorrow’s election.

DiMassa was not only a state rep. He was also the administrative assistant to the West Haven City Council.

Federal prosecutors say that in that role with the council, he was able to steal more than $600,000 in federal COVID relief money. That does not make either candidate for West Haven mayor look great.

Republican challenger Barry Lee Cohen is on the City Council and democratic Mayor Nancy Rossi takes pride in the fact that she is also a certified public accountant.

While the DiMassa investigation continues, both Cohen and Rossi are calling for accountability and transparency.

As for their other priorities, both Cohen and Rossi put economic development high on their list. Cohen has more of a focus on downtown while Rossi has a focus on the underutilized waterfront.

Cohen pledges to be accessible to residents. Rossi wants to stop illegal dumping and littering.

Polls will be open tomorrow from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. To find your polling place, click here.