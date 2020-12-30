Meat King Farms establishment taking over Ferraro’s original spot in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There will be a new business in New Haven taking over the spot where Ferraro’s lived for the past 60 years.

The Meat King Farms will soon open on Grand Avenue. The establishment is a family-owned business looking to expand in the Elm City.

Related: Ferraro’s Market to close its New Haven store on Christmas

The company plans on renovating the building to give it a new fresh look. A business representative says they plan to bring quality service as the Ferraro’s family did for so many years.



