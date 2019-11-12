Breaking News
Medical Examiner identifies man killed in Woodbridge homicide
Medical Examiner identifies man killed in Woodbridge homicide

New Haven

by: Alex Ceneviva

Posted: / Updated:

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH)– The Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim in the Woodbridge homicide on Tuesday.

On Saturday evening, the body of man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a wooded area near Woodfield Drive.

The body was found after a call came in about a missing person and police then confirmed the case to be a homicide.

On Tuesday, the Connecticut Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Abdur Terrell.

The Medical Examiner also reports that an autopsy has determined that he died from gunshot wounds to the neck, torso and right upper extremities.

There is no word on any suspects at this time. The homicide remains under investigation.

