Meeting to be held Wednesday for tornado-damaged homes in Hamden

Posted: May 23, 2019 10:17 PM EDT

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - If you live in Hamden and your home was damaged during last year's tornadoes, listen up.

Town leaders will be on hand next week to discuss the option of assessment and re-assessment of tornado-damaged homes. 

The meeting is next Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at the West Woods School cafeteria.

