Hamden elementary school staff member tests positive for Covid-19, school remains open

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A staff member at a Hamden elementary school has tested positive for Covid-19.

On Thursday, the Superintendent of Hamden Public Schools, Jody Ian Goeler, sent out a letter to parents and community members informing them that a member of the Helen Street School community has tested positive for coronavirus.

In accordance with the Quinnipiack Valley Health District (QVHD) and the Department of Education, school officials have taken action to inform anyone who has had close contact with that person and provided them with the appropriate instructions.

Because of how the school maintained cohorts, those students and staff members who have not been in close contact with that person are able to remain in school.

School officials urge everyone to continue to follow coronavirus safety measures to prevent the spread.

You can read the full letter from Superintendent Goeler below: