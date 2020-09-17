Hamden elementary school staff member tests positive for Covid-19, school remains open

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A staff member at a Hamden elementary school has tested positive for Covid-19.
On Thursday, the Superintendent of Hamden Public Schools, Jody Ian Goeler, sent out a letter to parents and community members informing them that a member of the Helen Street School community has tested positive for coronavirus.
In accordance with the Quinnipiack Valley Health District (QVHD) and the Department of Education, school officials have taken action to inform anyone who has had close contact with that person and provided them with the appropriate instructions.
Because of how the school maintained cohorts, those students and staff members who have not been in close contact with that person are able to remain in school.
School officials urge everyone to continue to follow coronavirus safety measures to prevent the spread.
You can read the full letter from Superintendent Goeler below:
Dear Parents and Community Members:
Last night I was notified that a member of our school community at Helen Street School has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). I wish to express my profound hope that our staff member experiences a rapid and complete recovery.
In accordance with our response plan and the guidance provided by the Quinnipiack Valley Health District (QVHD) and the Department of Education, we have taken actions to inform anyone who was in “close contact” and provided them with instructions on the appropriate steps to take. Through our efforts to maintain cohorts and in consultation with QVHD, students and staff members who have not been in close contact are able to remain in school.
This incident highlights the need for us all to remain vigilant and to continue our efforts to mitigate the risk of this disease. We urge everyone to continue to practice the following preventive measures:
· Wear a face covering (mask) whenever there is a likelihood that you or your family members will be in the presence of others.
· Wash your hands frequently, using soap and hot water for at least 20 seconds. When soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer.
· Maintain social distancing (at least 6 feet) between yourself and others when outside of your home.
· Avoid coughing or sneezing into your hands or in the air. Always try to cough or sneeze into a tissue, then throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, cough/sneeze inside the elbow of your arm.
· As much as you can, avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose.
· Most importantly, use the HPS Daily Health Assessment form to identify any symptoms associated with COVID-19. Contact your school nurse and your medical provider if you or your child experiences any of these symptoms and do not enter the school For additional information please see: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html
We are closely monitoring this situation will provide you with updates as we know more. If you have questions, please do not hesitate to contact me.Jody Ian Goeler, Superintendent of Hamden Public Schools