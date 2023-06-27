NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three teens allegedly assaulted a member of the Yale community during an attempted robbery Monday night in New Haven Monday night, according to Yale University police.

Yale police said the teens confronted the victim just after 10:35 p.m. at Grove Street and Temple Street, demanded money and hit the victim on the head.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries to his head and hand, police said.

The teens were described to police as males between the ages of 15 and 18. One was wearing a red hoodie, another was wearing a black T-shirt with white lettering and the third was on a bicycle.

Yale police said the trio headed down Temple Street toward the New Haven Green.

Anyone with information is asked to Yale police at 203-432-4400 or send an anonymous text tip through its LiveSafe app.