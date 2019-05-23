Memorial Day weekend holiday travel tips
(WTNH) - With a busy few days expected on the highways, drivers are trying to beat the holiday rush.
One driver told News 8, "I'm trying to get into Boston before though rush-hour traffic hopefully around four. We got out of New York early so we skipped out of that traffic."
Miles Sullivan said, "I tried to get up to this part of the state earlier so I could hopefully beat the traffic, but I don't think I did a good job because it's getting pretty hectic out there now."
Omar Haq added, "We started on vacation at 10:00 a.m...Beat all the traffic, yes, the traffic is getting rough."
Fran Mayko with AAA Northeast explained the best time to leave if you're traveling get an early start.
"The best time to leave is probably very early in the morning or very late at night," said Mayko.
According to AAA, the price at the pump is down 13 cents from this time last year, but not everyone is feeling it.
Driss Lazhar said, "Down? I think they're high."
Related Content: Connecticut State Police release holiday DUI checkpoint schedule
Brian Grumley added, "It's too expensive to drive too far and traffic is really congested, so I'd rather stay home and I don't get frustrated that way."
Mayko showed us the best places to fill up.
She said, "Your neighborhood gas station. Highways and parkways are probably the worst place because you were captive audience and of course they can charge premium prices."
According to AAA, there's a five percent increase this year in the number of people that are flying.
Many travelers have a game plan.
Patricia Bennett said, "We are going to drive to New London then take a late night ferry."
Lazhar added, "I prefer to leave at nighttime so I can take my time."
Felipe Lovos told News 8, "Leave early, stay awake and drink plenty of coffee."
