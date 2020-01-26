Breaking News
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant, four others dead in helicopter crash in California

Memorial service held for 19-year-old shot, killed by police in West Haven

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A memorial service was held in First Calvary Baptist Church Sunday afternoon for the 19-year-old shot and killed by police in West Haven about two weeks ago.

Friends, family, and even Civil Rights icon Reverend Al Sharpton filled the church, remembering Mubarak Souleman. Sharpton spoke candidly in honor of fatal shooting of Souleman.

Family and friends say Souleman was a Notre Dame High School basketball standout who was continuing his studies as a second year student at Gateway Community College.

Rev. Sharpton saying these instances at the hands of police are becoming too ‘normalized.’

“You cannot normalize police saying there’s a car jacking, therefore we are just going to shoot and shoot and shoot…As you normalize that, that means we are now operating in an environment where police are given the power to be the judge, jury and elocutionist at a scene of any crime.”

– Reverend Al Sharpton

Coming up on News 8 at 10/11p, News 8 will have more from Reverend Al Sharpton and one well-known mother who came to support the family of Souleman.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Yale event encourages women to learn "The Basics" of working in politics

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Yale event encourages women to learn "The Basics" of working in politics"

Funeral held for fallen Orange Fire Marshal

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Funeral held for fallen Orange Fire Marshal"

State Police and pastors come to agreement on status of Trooper involved in West Haven shooting

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "State Police and pastors come to agreement on status of Trooper involved in West Haven shooting"

Woman experiencing homelessness speaks out on census of homeless population

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman experiencing homelessness speaks out on census of homeless population"

Pints for the Parade happening Saturday night at Trinity Bar

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Pints for the Parade happening Saturday night at Trinity Bar"

Naugatuck top cop K-9 added to effort to fight the opioid crisis

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Naugatuck top cop K-9 added to effort to fight the opioid crisis"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss