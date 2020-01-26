Memorial service held for 19-year-old shot, killed by police in West Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A memorial service was held in First Calvary Baptist Church Sunday afternoon for the 19-year-old shot and killed by police in West Haven about two weeks ago.

Friends, family, and even Civil Rights icon Reverend Al Sharpton filled the church, remembering Mubarak Souleman. Sharpton spoke candidly in honor of fatal shooting of Souleman.

Family and friends say Souleman was a Notre Dame High School basketball standout who was continuing his studies as a second year student at Gateway Community College.

Rev. Sharpton saying these instances at the hands of police are becoming too ‘normalized.’

“You cannot normalize police saying there’s a car jacking, therefore we are just going to shoot and shoot and shoot…As you normalize that, that means we are now operating in an environment where police are given the power to be the judge, jury and elocutionist at a scene of any crime.” – Reverend Al Sharpton

Coming up on News 8 at 10/11p, News 8 will have more from Reverend Al Sharpton and one well-known mother who came to support the family of Souleman.