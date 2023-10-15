NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A workout class held Sunday in Hamden paid tribute to a North Haven firefighter who died in August.

Lt. Anthony DeSimone collapsed and later died after finishing a 38-hour shift. He was 50 years old and had spent more than two decades with the North Haven Fire Department.

Dozens attended the charity workout at Ranfone Training Systems, where DeSimone was a member.

For Sarah Pucci, it was where she first met the DeSimone, who went on to be a big influence in getting her into the fire service.

“I know that he did so much for the community, so much for the department, to make the lives of his fellow brothers and sisters better,” he said.

Proceeds from the event wen to DeSimone’s family.