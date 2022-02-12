NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — More than 40 years after its demolition, the memories of New Haven Arena still live on.

A moment of infamy took place when Jim Morrison of The Doors was arrested for inciting a riot in December of 1967. Many of the great performers of the 1960s played at the arena where the top tenants were the New Haven Blades of the rough-and-tumble Eastern Hockey League.

As a 19-year-old, Dave Hainsworth came to New Haven from Kitchener, Ontario. He tended goal for three and a half seasons from 1968 to 1971. He stopped pucks and started a romance with a local girl, Nancy O’Neill.

The Hainsworths settled in the area after Dave’s playing career and that building holds a special place in their hearts.

“The first thing that comes to mind when I think of the arena is happy. Those were happy days. That was a great place,” said Nancy Hainsworth.

“You get a feeling for a building. Some buildings you don’t like so much, but this one here you just kinda… It was just a nice, comfortable building to play in if you were the home team,” Dave said.

How much did the fans help home ice advantage?

“At least 40%, because the other teams came in, they didn’t want to take penalties because they would go to the penalty box and get beat up by the fans. That’s a big plus. And then the night that they dropped the chicken from the roof and they’re whacking people with the screen. You couldn’t fight for the puck along the boards because you’re getting spit on,” said Kevin Morrison, another former Blades player.

Frank Trentini still has his Blades scrapbooks. People of his generation still talk about the building and the team.

“We really saw some very good players. We probably didn’t know it,” Trentini said. “Now if you compare it, you’d say ‘wow, we saw excellent hockey.’ To be honest, the other thing New Haven liked is the rough and tumble. They definitely liked that.”