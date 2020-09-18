 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 8pm

Men arrested after hitting, killing cyclist in Hamden while driving under the influence, police say

New Haven
Posted: / Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hamden man was arrested after he reportedly hit and killed a man with his car Thursday morning.

Police said the incident happened just after 1 a.m. in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Collins Street in Hamden.

According to a police report, 21-year-old Ryan Bivens was driving southbound on Dixwell Avenue when he crossed the double yellow and entered the shoulder.

Officials said the front of his vehicle struck the rear of a bicycle that was in the shoulder.

The bicyclist, 54-year-old David Toles, of New Haven, was ejected from the bike and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After hitting Toles, police said Bivens’ car hit and snapped two utility poles and then landed on its roof.

Bivens was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, driving under the influence and failure to drive in proper lane.

Bivens, who was detained on a $50,000.00 bond, was arraigned at Meriden Superior Court later Thursday morning.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven kicks off 'Restaurant Week' early to accommodate for outdoor dining, adds to-go option

News /

Hamden elementary school staff member tests positive for Covid-19, school remains open

News /

Suspect accused of shooting and killing driver on First Ave. in West Haven arrested

News /

Hamden hosts free coronavirus testing at Keefe Community Center today

News /

2 students at Kennedy High School in Waterbury test positive for COVID; all classes moving online today and tomorrow

News /

Waterbury church and health center team up to help stop the spread COVID after uptick in cases

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss