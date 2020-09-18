Men arrested after hitting, killing cyclist in Hamden while driving under the influence, police say

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hamden man was arrested after he reportedly hit and killed a man with his car Thursday morning.

Police said the incident happened just after 1 a.m. in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Collins Street in Hamden.

According to a police report, 21-year-old Ryan Bivens was driving southbound on Dixwell Avenue when he crossed the double yellow and entered the shoulder.

Officials said the front of his vehicle struck the rear of a bicycle that was in the shoulder.

The bicyclist, 54-year-old David Toles, of New Haven, was ejected from the bike and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After hitting Toles, police said Bivens’ car hit and snapped two utility poles and then landed on its roof.

Bivens was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, driving under the influence and failure to drive in proper lane.

Bivens, who was detained on a $50,000.00 bond, was arraigned at Meriden Superior Court later Thursday morning.

The incident is still under investigation.