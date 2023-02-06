NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested two men for allegedly running an illegal mobile marijuana dispensary in Naugatuck.

The police department said they started to receive complaints on Thursday, Feb. 2, about a van near Walmart on New Haven Road due to its markings and soliciting. The vehicle was marked with “mobile dispensary” advertising and decals of marijuana leaves, according to police, and the driver was openly advertising and selling weed.

Police said officers determined 25-year-old James Marson Brown, of Jamaica, New York, and 30-year-old Stanley Livingston, of Bridgeport, were selling marijuana and CBD-related items without sales or dispensary permits.

Police arrested 25-year-old James Marson Brown, of Jamaica, New York man 30-year-old Stanley Livingston, of Bridgeport, on Friday, Feb. 3, and charged each man with illegal sales without a sales tax permit, sales of a controlled substance, fourth-degree money laundering, fourth-degree conspiracy to commit money laundering, and violating a town ordinance. Investigators also seized the van.

Recreational marijuana for adult use is legal in Connecticut, but sellers must receive proper licensing from the state.

Brown and Livingston each had a $5,000 bond and are due in Waterbury Superior Court n March 2.