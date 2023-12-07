NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – As the Israel-Hamas War continues, the start of Hanukkah feels a little different this year.

A centerpiece of Hannukah is the lighting of the menorah, but the war has cast a huge shadow.

However, there is some light for many Connecticut residents with the annual menorah lighting festival on the New Haven Green.



“Now more than ever it’s really the idea of lighting that flame. The darkness is permeating. You gotta light that flame. Add every night another candle,” Mesivta Shulchim Rabbi Shua Slavin.

The lighting comes during a time when antisemitism is on the rise. The New Haven Police Department had extra officers during the event.



“We’re understaffed right now, as are many cities around the nation, But, our officers are always willing to step up. It’s really inspiring. I check with the Chief. No problem, we’ll have more officers here making sure everything is safe,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker (D) said.