NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Jewish Festival of Lights begins Sunday night to celebrate Hanukkah in the Elm City.

The Jewish Festival of Lights begins Sunday at sun down. Monday, the City of New Haven will celebrate Hanukkah by hosting their annual Menorah Lighting ceremony.

It will take place at 5p.m. Monday on the New Haven Green. Mayor Toni Harp will be there to light the candles.