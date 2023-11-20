MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden leaders appointed a new acting city manager Monday night in an 8 to 2 vote.

Emily Holland, the city’s attorney, was named acting city manager after Timothy Coon resigned earlier this month from the position.

Coon, who had been city manager since 2018, was arrested in May for DUI in a wrong-way crash and had another interaction with police earlier this month. He is on paid medical leave until Jan. 1, 2024.

Meriden Police Chief Roberto Rosado was acting city manager before Holland was appointed.