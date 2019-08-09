Meriden-based company is on a mission to make schools safer

(WTNH) — Simply IV Safety is a family owned company in Meriden. Thomas Baggiero said they’ve launched life saving products to protect against active threats by hardening facilities so shooters can’t gain entry.

This is part of the A.R.C Integrated System, a military grade ballistic steel door that can easily close and lock. Thomas Baggiero with Simply IV Safety said, “Slide it in place and those pins actually locked the entire system in place, you are completely on lock down.”

Baggiero said, “As soon as the active threat will actually shoot at it, it actually fragments and he has more of a chance of hurting himself than anyone else.” They’ve also designed seamless six foot high ballistic steel plates to cover the walls. He says it will keep kids in the classroom safe.

Baggiero added, “These particular plates will actually cover the weakest part of the door which is the glass and then the rest of the ballistic material will cover any aspect of the doors and the seams across here as well as the encasement.” The price tag to outfit one classroom is around $8,800.00. It can be made to order for schools, places of worship or just about anywhere people gather.

Baggiero said, “We can paint it. We can do it different colors we can have it less intrusive or non-intrusive at all.”

With one click a notification system on an APP sends real time alerts. Simply IV Safety also has A.C.T Protection Pods that can fit a family to dozens of people. It comes equip with surveillance cameras, lights and an air filtration system.

He said, “The thickness of the door was done intentionally and done on purpose to make sure that we have the actual protection that is on all accesses of this door.”

Even students are brainstorming ways to protect themselves. Audrey Larson from Wallingford came up with the idea of a bulletproof shield that folds out inside the classroom. Students can then huddle behind the wall and be protected from an active shooter, who may be attacking.

Larson said, “Every kid has the right to an education but I also think that every kid has the right to an education without the fear of getting shot in the back of their mind.”

