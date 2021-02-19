Meriden cancels this year’s Daffodil Festival due to pandemic

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The 2021 Meriden Daffodil Festival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meriden Daffodil Festival organizers and the Meriden City Manager made the decision to cancel the festival due to state regulations, crowd size and social distancing. They posted on the Daffodil Festival’s Facebook page that this difficult decision was the only option for the event this year.

While there will not be an official Daffodil Festival in April, Hubbard Park is open to the public so people are encouraged to drive through and view the thousands of blooming daffodils there in April.