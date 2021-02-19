Meriden cancels this year’s Daffodil Festival due to pandemic

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Leaving winter behind: Connecticut comes out of hibernation at Meriden's Daffodil Festival

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The 2021 Meriden Daffodil Festival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meriden Daffodil Festival organizers and the Meriden City Manager made the decision to cancel the festival due to state regulations, crowd size and social distancing. They posted on the Daffodil Festival’s Facebook page that this difficult decision was the only option for the event this year.

While there will not be an official Daffodil Festival in April, Hubbard Park is open to the public so people are encouraged to drive through and view the thousands of blooming daffodils there in April.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Surveillance video of Hamden purse-snatching victim getting dragged by SUV

News /

Homeless community members get COVID vaccine in New Haven

News /

Pet of the Week: Kittie

News /

New Haven firefighters respond to house blaze on Newhall Street

News /

New Haven Board of Alders band together to fight gun violence in Elm City

News /

Yale University launching new neuroscience institute

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss