MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden City Manager Tim Coon was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on Wednesday, city officials said.

According to state police, Coon was traveling the wrong way northbound on Route 3 from Wethersfield heading towards Glastonbury and East Hartford around 1:50 a.m. on Wednesday. As he attempted to exit Route 3 and merge with Route 2, he crashed his car.

Coon was arrested on multiple charges relating to allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, the City of Meriden confirmed.

He was uninjured and is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on May 30.

Coon released the following statement:

I want to apologize to everyone in Meriden for my actions. I have let all of you down. I have received strong support from the City Council and others throughout the city. And for that, I am truly thankful. I am not resigning nor has the City Council asked for my resignation. I am seeking assistance from the City’s Employee Assistance Program (EAP) in dealing with the root cause and the aftermath of this incident. Again, I truly apologize.

Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati released the following joint statement with the City Council Leadership and the City’s Legal Department:

On Wednesday morning, City Manager Coon notified City leadership of his arrest. Mr. Coon and city leadership have mutually agreed that he will take time away from City Hall to focus on his health and address the incident. During his absence, Fire Chief Ken Morgan will serve as Acting City Manager. The City Council is taking this time to gather pertinent information to address this matter during the next scheduled Council meeting, next Monday, May 1.

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app