MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden’s city manager is in hot water again. Timothy Coon was arrested for DUI earlier this year, and now city leaders will hold a special city council meeting on Monday following another incident with police.

Officers were called to a multi-family home in Meriden early Wednesday morning. According to the police report, officers found Coon sleeping on the floor in the common hallway of the building. Once he was woken up, police said he told them he couldn’t find his keys.

Coon was eventually able to get into his apartment after police said another resident provided officers with a master key. According to the police report, officers asked him a number of questions, and he refused any medical care.

This latest incident will now be the subject of a special city council meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6.

“City leadership and the City Council are aware of a police incident involving the City Manager and are currently gathering pertinent information,” the city council wrote in a statement.

Meriden Police Chief Roberto Rosado will serve as acting city manager. This is the second time of this year that another city official temporarily stepped into the role.

The city’s fire chief served as acting city manager after Coon took time away from city hall in May after he was arrested for operating under the influence in East Hartford. Police said Coon was driving his personal car the wrong way on Route 3 in Wethersfield.

The city council decided Coon could stay in his role as long as he completed the city’s Employee Assistance Program. He was also prohibited from driving city vehicles for three years.

“I want to apologize to everyone in Meriden for my actions. I have let all of you down,” Coon said after his DUI arrest.

News 8 tried to reach Coon for comment on Friday but did not hear back.