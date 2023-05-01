MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After a long executive session Monday night, the Meriden City Council decided city manager Timothy Coon will remain in his position, after his arrest for operating under the influence.

City officials said Coon can keep his job, as long as he completes the required treatment.

The council said a memorandum will be drafted by the legal council, stating that Coon will remain on leave through Friday.

He is to complete the treatment required by the city’s Employee Assistance Program. The council also said he is prohibited from driving city vehicles for three years.

Coon is expected to return to work on Monday.

Meriden city manager charged with DUI in wrong-way crash

Coon was arrested last Wednesday for operating under the influence after a crash in East Hartford. Police said at 1:50 am, Coon was driving his personal car the wrong way on Route 3 in Wethersfield.

Authorities said he drove onto the off-ramp, lost control and crashed near the East Hartford and Glastonbury line.

Coon was not injured and was taken into custody after he failed field sobriety tests.

Following his arrest, Coon issued a statement apologizing for his actions:

“I want to apologize to everyone in Meriden for my actions. I have let all of you down. I have received strong support from the City Council and others throughout the city. And for that, I am truly thankful. I am not resigning nor has the City Council asked for my resignation. I am seeking assistance from the City’s Employee Assistance Program (EAP) in dealing with the root cause and the aftermath of this incident. Again, I truly apologize.”

The mayor also issued a statement saying Coon will take leave from his position to focus on his health.

Some people at the city council meeting Monday night said he should have been fired.

“How can we trust who made such a poor and dangerous decision that put lives at risk? We simply can’t,” said Joseph Vollano, a Meriden resident.

Others disagreed.

“Working with Mr. Coon, it’s been a very positive working relationship. We may not always agree, but we have always had principal discussions. So I certainly support any support that you could give him,” said Meriden resident Thomas Welsh.

“I really do believe that the city manager may have had a lapse of good judgment,” one woman said.

The fire chief of meriden will remain acting manager until Coon’s return.