MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden officials are mulling over the idea of destroying the illegal dirt bikes and ATVs that police officers confiscate.

“You lose that vehicle and you smarten up quick, and once we take a few ATVs off the street and they don’t get them back, I think, you’re going to see a marked improvement in the elimination of reckless drivers,” one person who provided public comment said.

Four people were arrested last week for driving illegal dirt bikes and ATVs in Meriden. Police also recently responded to reports of reckless driving on East Main Street.

The policy would not apply to people legally driving their vehicles on their own property.