MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today was a great day to enjoy the flowers at the Meriden Daffodil Festival.

The event was back in full-force after a two-year hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The flower festival was full of live music and arts and crafts. Kids also had the chance to go on some rides. Of course, people were able to enjoy the daffodils.

One eventgoer called the festival “spectacular,” noting that “it’s a very special feeling being here.”

“It’s a beautiful day, they do a great job organizing it,” the eventgoer said. “I can’t get over how organized they are.”

Some friendly faces were also at the festival today, including members of our News 8 family: reporters Tina Detelj, Sara Cody, Alyssa Taglia, Erik Dobratz, and meteorologist Sam Kantrow.