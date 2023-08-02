NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The suspect in a deadly stabbing in Meriden appeared in court in New Haven on Wednesday.

Josue Ortega-Torres, 19, was charged with murder after allegedly stabbing Justin Sloan Sr. on July 8.

Ortega-Torres was arrested the following morning after a standoff with police that lasted several hours. Officials negotiated with Ortega-Torres while he was in his house.

The Meriden Police SWAT Team was activated due to Ortega-Torres making references to a firearm that he had access to inside his house.

Investigators say Ortega-Torres and Sloan did not know each other.