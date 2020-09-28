Meriden Fire Department battles blaze at home on Spice Hill Dr., five occupants got out safely

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews from Meriden Fire Department were called to a house fire at 32 Spice Hill Dr. on Monday morning.

According to Meriden Fire Chief Kenneth Morgan, the call came in a little after 11 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene, they witnessed heavy smoke coming from the front of the home. The fire was reported on the first and second floors, as well as the attic.

That fire was under control within about 10 minutes, according to the chief.

Chief Morgan says that there were no reported injuries, and it appeared that one adult and four children were able to evacuate the home on their own. The Red Cross is on scene assisting the people displaced by the blaze.

One animal is unaccounted for at this time.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

Chief Morgan told reporters, “I’ve got investigators on the scene. They’ll go in and start looking around and try to figure out exactly what the cause was. They’ll talk with the occupants then take a look at the building itself.”

WEB EXTRA: Chief Morgan gives preliminary details on Meriden house fire