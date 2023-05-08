MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials continue to investigate what might have caused a large fire Friday night at an old factory building in Meriden.

“Due to the structural integrity of the building, we are having a hard time getting in,” Meriden Fire Chief Ken Morgan said. “We’re working in conjunction with the EPA to get a structural engineer into the building so we can continue our investigation.”

The four-story building on Pratt Street has sat vacant. Morgan said fire crews prevented the blaze from spreading.

An employee at a neighboring building was checked out at a hospital, but does not appear to be injured.

Meriden officials are working with the EPA, and said there is no danger to people in the area.