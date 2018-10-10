Meriden firefighter calls for mayday during Tuesday night fire

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. - FILE -

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A firefighter called for mayday while battling a fire in Meriden.

It happened on Tuesday night on Oak Street.

Fire officials said the firefighter fell through the floor and called for help.

They added that he followed his training and that he was not hurt.

Damage from the fire was confined to the second floor ceiling area and the floor of the attic space nearby.

Fire crews did not say if anyone inside of the home suffered any injuries.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.