MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden firefighters are responding to a second alarm structure fire at a home on Lincoln Terrace early Friday morning.

It’s not known how many occupants were in the building at the time of the fire. No word on any injuries or on how the fire started.

Middletown, Southington, and Wallingford fire fighters are providing coverage for the city.

News 8 is on the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.