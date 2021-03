MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire on Hobart Street in Meriden is now out. No injuries have been reported however eight people have been displaced.

According to the fire department it began as a kitchen fire. Firefighters are now wrapping up at the scene. Police dispatch tells us the fire was called in at 4:49 a.m. Police say there was an initial report of people trapped on the second floor.

Hobart Street which was closed in area at this time of the fire is now back open.