Meriden foster father due in court today following fatal car crash involving teen

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden foster father will face a judge on Monday as he’s accused of driving drunk, crashing the car and killing his teenage foster son who was with him.

Police say back in September, James Bailey was allegedly drunk when he slammed into a pole on North Wall Street. 17-year-old Alex Medina was thrown from the back seat and hit his head on the pole. Medina was not wearing a seat belt.

Median survived for a few days in the hospital, but died October 2nd. He attended Maloney High School.

DCF is reviewing its involvement with the boy and investigating circumstances leading to the accident.

Bailey is charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and assault with a motor vehicle.