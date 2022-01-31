Meriden gets $1.8M grant to clean up brownfield site

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — State and local officials are encouraging efforts to develop a field across from an old manufacturing mill in Meriden in hopes of attracting new residents.

A lot near the downtown Meriden train station will become a 92-unit apartment complex located at 289 Pratt St. with expanded parking for adjacent businesses at 290 Pratt St.

“This 92-unit, four-story luxury apartment complex to house future families, young entrepreneurs, young business owners, here in our city,” Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati said.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz stopped by the fire department Monday to announce a $1.8 million state grant to clean up and remediate both sites.

“Where we see some of the largest numbers of young people moving to Connecticut are in Norwalk, Milford and New Haven,” Bysiewicz said. “And young people are moving to places like this that are right near public transportation. This project is a really exciting opportunity for Meriden to start competing with New Haven, Norwalk and Milford.”

“There used to be a lot of factories down in this area, and everybody used to dump back then into the brook, and nobody really thought about how it was going to affect the environment,” state Rep. Hilda Santiago (D-Meriden) said. “With this Brownfields money, little by little, we are cleaning up the city of Meriden.”

It’s all part of nearly $18 million in state funding to clean up 40 parcels in 13 cities and towns.

City leaders said it will help grow Meriden’s tax base and bring new residents to central Connecticut.