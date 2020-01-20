Meriden honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with scholarship breakfast

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Monday is the federal holiday recognizing the work of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.

For more than three decades, the Meriden community has honored Dr. King with a scholarship breakfast.

Organizers said Monday is not a day off, but a day on. A day to get motivated to continue Dr. King’s work.

Continuing his dream for some students, it’s about…

“Leadership and how we should continue to spread his message all through our lives and how important it is,” said Stacy Alberto, 13-years-old.

Some of the best and brightest from Meriden public schools were recognized at the 35th annual Martin Luther King Junior Albert Owens scholarship breakfast.

“To honor Martin Luther King and his importance,” said Alexandra Curtis, 10-years-old.

“However you show up is good enough,” said Rep. Jahana Hayes, 5th District (D).

Congresswoman Jahana Hayes was the keynote speaker. She joined the Superintendent, community activists, and other politicians at the head table.

“We are terribly divided right now and it doesn’t have to be that way. If we all take personal responsibility and say ‘what can I do to bring down the temperature’ and I think this room is filled with people who want to do just that,” said Hayes.

Tickets to have breakfast, listen to speakers, and music. All of it raised money for five Meriden high school seniors to win a $1,000 scholarship for college.

News 8 spoke with some of the essay winners about Dr King’s work.

“It was personally important to me because I’m of color and he fought for people of color,” said Alberto.

“People are still bullied by racism. So I can stop that. I can stand up for people,” said Curtis.

The Congresswoman said education is the equalizer and the fact that the community came out together to support a scholarship is what we are supposed to do on a holiday like this.