MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly enticing a minor in an online chat, according to police.
Meriden police said they arrested Christopher Smith, 44, of Meriden after he allegedly enticed an apparent 15-year-old female online and planned to meet with her on Wednesday.
According to police, a detective, who was undercover as a 15-year-old girl, was contacted by Smith on an online chat application.
During the investigation, Smith expressed sexual acts that he wanted to perform on the 15-year-old and made plans to meet with her in Meriden on Wednesday, police said.
When Smith arrived at the planned meeting location, he was then arrested by police.
Smith was charged with second-degree criminal attempt of sexual assault, criminal attempt of risk of injury to a minor and criminal attempt to entice a minor by computer, according to police.
He is currently being held on a $500,000 surety bond.