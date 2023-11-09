MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly enticing a minor in an online chat, according to police.

Meriden police said they arrested Christopher Smith, 44, of Meriden after he allegedly enticed an apparent 15-year-old female online and planned to meet with her on Wednesday.

According to police, a detective, who was undercover as a 15-year-old girl, was contacted by Smith on an online chat application.

During the investigation, Smith expressed sexual acts that he wanted to perform on the 15-year-old and made plans to meet with her in Meriden on Wednesday, police said.

Mug shot of Christopher Smith. (SOURCE: Meriden Police Department)

When Smith arrived at the planned meeting location, he was then arrested by police.

Smith was charged with second-degree criminal attempt of sexual assault, criminal attempt of risk of injury to a minor and criminal attempt to entice a minor by computer, according to police.

He is currently being held on a $500,000 surety bond.