MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man turned himself in to police Friday on an arrest warrant over a fatal crash in March, police report.

The warrant was issued on March 12. Johnathan Reyes, 32 from Meriden, was traveling west on Main St. and sped up to pass a turning car, according to Meriden Police. Mr. Reyes collided with the driver-side door of the vehicle, trapping the other driver in their car.

The second driver, Denise Acosta, 53 and also of Meriden, had to be extracted from her vehicle by the Meriden Fire Department. Ms. Acosta was transported to Midstate Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Mr. Reyes has been charged with Manslaughter in the 2nd Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree and Reckless Driving. Mr. Reyes met his $50,000 bond and was released.

Mr. Reyes is due to appear in court on August 25th.