MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 33-year-old Meriden man is now facing a murder charge in connection to a shooting on March 20 that killed one man and injured a woman.

Warren Watson has also been charged with first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal use of a firearm. His bond has been set at $2.5 million.

The shooting happened at about 6 p.m. in the area of West Main Street at Lewis Avenue, according to police. Officers found a man and a woman in a parked vehicle who had been shot. A gun was also inside.

Shawn Mojica died at a hospital, according to authorities. The woman survived.

Watson was named a person of interest and found in an apartment on Grove Street, according to police. He had been shot and was taken to a hopsital.

Police said that a gun was found inside the Grove Street apartment. Watson was charged on Thursday after being released from a hospital.