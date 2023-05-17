MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police have arrested a 19-year-old man for possessing a ghost gun and allegedly evading the scene of a crash, according to authorities.

Meriden police were called to the scene of an evading car crash just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Police said the crash only consisted of damage to a property on Woodland Street.

While officers spoke with the victim at the scene, a vehicle matching the description of the car in the crash was located. Police conducted a motor vehicle stop and spoke with the driver, who was identified as Marcis Knox, 19.

Mugshot of Marcis Knox (IMAGE CREDIT: Meriden Police Department)

An investigation into the crash revealed Knox allegedly evaded the scene of the crash on Woodland Street.

Police also found a “ghost gun” with no serial number that had 17 rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber.

Knox was charged with the following offenses: possessing weapons in a motor vehicle, failure to obtain a unique serial number for a manufactured firearm, possession of a high capacity magazine, carrying a pistol without a permit, evading responsibility and unsafe backing.

Knox was taken into police custody and held on a $100,000 bond.