MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Meriden man is facing assault and firearm charges after he allegedly shot a person in the neck last month, according to police.



Meriden police responded to a shots fired report on Oct. 15 in the area of Randolph Avenue and West Main Street. Upon arrival at the scene, police found a male victim who had a gunshot wound to his neck.



Patrol officers provided medical care at the scene until emergency medical services arrived at the home.



The Meriden Police Department Detective Division began an investigation into the shooting. Investigators learned the victim and another male were on the porch of a home when they were shot at. Police said the victim was not the intended target of the shooting.



After an extensive investigation, a Meriden detective issued an arrest warrant for the suspect through the New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office. The suspect was identified as James Shea of Meriden. Shea is a convicted felon who is not legally allowed to possess firearms.



The New Britain Police Department assisted Meriden police in bringing Shea into custody. She was taken into custody on Chestnut Street in New Britain.



He was charged with first-degree assault, criminal attempt to commit assault, criminal possession of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit. He is being held on a court-set bond of $750,000.